Lockn’ Festival, Tegan And Sara Tour Postponed Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has been forcing more and more artists and organizers to postpone concerts and events.

Billboard has compiled an ongoing list of major concerts and events that have been delayed or canceled due to the pandemic. Among the latest events that were postponed are Tegan and Sara’s tour and the Lockn’ Festival. On April 9, musician duo Tegan and Sara announced that they are postponing their “Tonight We’re Seeing Colors Tour.”

“We decided that rather than rescheduling the date, we are just gonna postpone the tour,” Tegan Quinn said in the video shared on Twitter. “We’re gonna wait for the official word that it’s safe to gather again before we announce the tour.”

Quinn explained that there are a lot of reasons why they came up with this decision. She said that they don’t want to reschedule the tour several times and eventually just postponed it to next year. She added that they were desperate to get on with the tour and couldn’t wait to see their fans, but at present, they are working on fan stuff for their followers to help them with their boredom and anxiety.

Meanwhile, the Lockn’ Festival, formerly known as Interlocken Music Festival, has been postponed as well. In a post on its website, the organization explained why they ultimately decided on this move.

“In that spirit, with the support of our artists and partners, we believe it is in everyone’s best interest to postpone LOCKN’ 2020 until the fall, so the 8th edition of LOCKN’ Festival is now scheduled to take place Oct. 1-4, 2020,” the announcement read.

According to the team, they are actively working with the artists to reschedule the festival, including the refund policy. They also assured the public that the previously purchased tickets, camping, parking and early entry passes will be honored on the new dates.

“We sincerely appreciate your patience and support as we work through this unprecedented challenge and the many moving parts involved in moving the festival dates,” the announcement continued. “We really want to make LOCKN’ 8 happen in 2020. With your help and support, we will make sure the road to LOCKN’ continues.”

Meanwhile, the LA Times Book Prizes ceremony will still push through because it is going virtual. The ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. PT on April 17, and 14 winners will be announced, followed by brief video acceptance speeches from the recipients.