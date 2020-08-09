London carnage: Police injured in clash with ‘Black Lives Matter’ demo after boy arrested

PROTESTERS and police officers clashed earlier today, with “a number of officers” suffering minor injuries, outside Colindale police station.

Police officers were challenged by a group of men as they attempted to arrest a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of possessing cannabis, according to Scotland Yard. The men reportedly “obstructed a police vehicle from leaving the scene”.

The incident took place in Grahame Park, near RAF Hendon at around 2.40pm. Shortly before 9pm the teenager was released from custody under investigation with his mother present. Backup units were deployed at the scene and arrested two men, aged 23 and 25. Police said officers on patrol in The Concourse, NW9, stopped and searched the boy under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

After the boy and the men were detained, a mass of 30-40 people marched down to Colindale police station appealing for their release. A Section 35 dispersal decree was approved and officers were deployed outside the station. A 19-year-old man was detained at the protest outside the station on suspicion of assaulting a police officer. According to authorities, “a number of officers” sustained minor injuries during the altercation, but nobody needed hospitalisation.

The clashes took place less than 24 hours ahead of an extensive Black Lives Matter commemorative protest for Mark Duggan outside Tottenham police station. A statement published on Black Lives Matter UK’s Twitter read: “A police unit have just raided the @4FrontProject office in North West London, and started making arrests. “Team members and the Graeme Park Estate community are at Colindale Police Station demanding immediate release. Huge police line. If you can, head over there now.” It added: “4Front do vital work in the community advocating for young people being harassed by police daily.

“This is one day before a commemorative protest for Mark Duggan which 4Front co-organised. No Justice No Peace!” Speaking outside Colindale Police Station, Temi Mwale of the youth charity 4Front Project said: “Today started calmly, it started peacefully with us as community workers asking why a 14-year-old was being arrested? What has he done so we can inform his mum? That is all we wanted to do. “But the police said they did not want to engage with us and did not want to tell us and they aren’t able to tell us anything. “We had his mum on the phone and we want to be able to tell her what they are doing. “I can’t go into too much detail, but this is several times this month this same young person has been harassed and been arrested.