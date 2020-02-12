London horror as police officers mowed down in ‘hit-and-run’ in Bermondsey

TWO police officers were struck by a hit and run driver and injured, after they attended the scene of a suspected drug deal in south London, Scotland Yard has said.

At the time of the incident, the officers were investigating a suspected drug deal in Bermondsey, which involved a car and a moped. One of the officers was taken to hospital for treatment for a leg injury. In a statement, the Met Police said the two officers noticed the suspected drug deal whilst on patrol.

The incident took place at 8.50pm in Bombay Street, a residential street with local shops. The statement said that when the officers attempted to intervene, the car drove away from the scene and collided with the pair. The Met Police said: “The car drove from the scene and collided with two officers.

“The moped was ridden away from the scene and traced to an address in Camilla Road, SE16. “One male – no further details – has been arrested on suspicion of GBH. “He remains in custody.

“A firearm, believed to be an air-powered pistol – was discovered during a search of the address. “Enquiries into the circumstances continue.” A photograph taken at the scene shows a number of ambulance vehicles as well as a police van on the corner of Bombay Street and Southwark Park Road.

Bermondsey is a district in south-east London close to Peckham, Southwark and Deptford. In 2018, it was ranked as the best place to live in London in 2018. Statistics revealed by police.uk showed there were a total of 1440 crimes revealed within a 1 mile radius of Bermondsey.

These ranged from violent crime to street issues. Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan has previously stated crime is at the top of his agenda for the capital.