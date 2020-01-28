‘London is capital of cocaine!’ QT audience member attacks city fuelling drug gang crime

A BBC Question Time audience member hit out at London for fuelling drug crime as he claimed the capital city is the biggest from cocaine in Europe.

The BBC Question Time audience member said more needs to be done to tackle drug-related gang crime in London as he suggested Britain could adopt a decriminalisation model. He explained gangs turn to drug dealing because of the money involved and that the Government needs to do something on its drug policies. He said: “I think these issues are driven by people’s consumptions.

“I think London is the cocaine capital of Europe and I’m sure we’ve all been to parties, I have, where it’s visibly on show and people have no qualms about using it. “These people who join these gangs because there’s money in drug dealing so, maybe the Government needs to look at its drug policies as well. “Maybe there’s an option in a decriminalisation model like they have in Portugal or something that might actually solve it from the demand side.” The debate on Thursday night centred around crime, particularly in London.

It sparked a series of horrifying responses from the audience, who discussed their own experiences with the panel. The question that started the discussion was asked by a member of the audience who said her son had been mugged locally “three times” in a year. She wanted to know what the panel intended to do about knife crime. In a devastatingly frank response, Mike Barton – who worked on the beat in Durham as the head of police – reassured the audience member of what role the police still have to play.

He said: “This is my fault, this is the fault of police because, for 39 years, I’ve done your bidding. “I’ve locked up a lot of drug dealers, and when I’ve locked them up, I’ve put them in the court and they’ve been put away for a long time. “But two hours after I have locked them up, behind my back two more violent drug dealers have tried to take over the patch. “And the most violent one has won.



