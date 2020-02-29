London mosque stabbing: Knifeman attacks in Regent’s Park – police race to scene

POLICE rushed to Regent’s Park mosque this afternoon after a man in his 60s was found with multiple stab injuries.

The attacker stabbed the muezzin – who leads the call of prayer – shortly after 3pm this afternoon. Express.co.uk understands the attacker was a regular at the mosque. He is believed to have been praying behind the muezzin before he carried out the assault. The 69-year-old victim was reportedly stabbed several times in the neck has since been taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Officers have arrested a 29-year-old man, who was wearing a bright red jumper, on suspicion of attempted murder. The incident has not been declared as a terrorist incident but the Met Police’s SO15 counter-terror unit are looking into it. People at the scene took to social media to describe the horrific attack. One person wrote: “This is absolutely terrible. No muslim is safe in their places of worship!! #regentspark.” Another person said: “I heard the muaddhin is OK, injuries not life threatening. Anyone else have more info? Mosques everywhere should be alert in case of copycat attacks.”

Responding to the attack on Twitter, Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote: “I’m deeply saddened to hear of the attack at the London Central Mosque. It’s so awful that this should happen, especially in a place of worship. My thoughts are with the victim and all those affected.” London’s mayor Sadiq Khan also shared his condolences and said: “I’m deeply concerned by this incident at London Central Mosque. Every Londoner is entitled to feel safe in their place of worship & I want to reassure London’s communities that acts of violence in our city will not be tolerated. The Met are providing extra resources in the area. Central London Mosque is one of the country’s largest and can hold 5,000 worshippers, with people from across London travelling to it for prayers. About 300 people are understood to have been in the mosque when the attack happened.

Mohammed Shafiq, CEO of Islamic community group the Ramadhan Foundation, said: “I pay tribute to local Muslims and police officers who stopped and controlled the situation which otherwise could have escalated. “Whilst we await the full facts, one thing is clear Islamophobia is real and a threat to cohesive communities. “At a time when Islamophobic figures are given a media platform we should not be surprised by lunatics using guns to kill people. “In light of the heightened alert and concern of British Muslims the Ramadhan Foundation have written to all Mosques in the United Kingdom to step up security around Friday prayers. “We are in communication with Imams and Prayer Leaders to offer our support and solidarity.” The Met Police said in a statement: “Police were called to a mosque in Park Road, NW8, at 15.10hrs on Thursday, 20 February, to reports of a stabbing. Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS). A man, in his 70s, was found with stab injuries.

“He was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital. His conditon has been assessed as non life-threatening. “A 29-year-old man, who is believed to have been attending prayers, was arrested inside the mosque on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been taken into custody at a central London police station. “A crime scene has been put in place. Enquiries continue. “The incident is not being treated as terror-related at this time.”