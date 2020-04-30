London pub used by flatmates during coronavirus lockdown where they help themselves to beer on tap

24 SHARES Share Tweet

Most people were warned not to head to their local pub and wait for it all to blow over when the nationwide coronavirus lockdown came into force.

But friends Steve Pond and Dom Townsend had no choice but to enjoy the free beer on tap at theirs, having moved into an apartment above The Prince in north London.

Like all British bars and restaurants, the Stoke Newington pub is closed until further notice as part of government measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Inside, chairs are turned upside down on tables, blackboards advertise sporting events long since cancelled and pots and pans gather dust in the kitchen.

But the pair consider themselves lucky to be able to enjoy the spacious pub after moving in shortly before the lockdown came into force.

Dom, 29, said: ‘I moved in just a couple of months before lockdown which has worked out well, considering.’

He is the assistant manager at the pub after starting there as a barman and has been passing the time with Steve, 39, by playing improvised crazy golf inside.

They place chess and cook barbecues on the roof when the weather is nice and have been enjoying the fresh beer on tap with no customers to serve.

Dom said: ‘We’ve ended up as friends … It’s been nice. We can’t complain. We’ve got fresh beer on tap.’

For Steve, the epidemic was a major worry early on because he has an existing lung condition.

He said: ‘So I kind of started to self-isolate a couple of weeks before, but after confirmation from my doctor I found I could go out so that kind of eased it a bit for me.

‘One of the lows I suppose is not having the locals come in. It’s lucky me and Dom get on so well.’

For all the advantages of their situation, they are looking forward to a full house once what seems certain to be the longest lock-in in history finally ends.

Some European countries are beginning to ease their lockdowns but Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it is too early to do so in Britain, where the hospital death toll from coronavirus has risen to almost 22,000.

On Monday, Johnson said: ‘I know it is tough, and I want to get this economy moving as fast as I can, but I refuse to throw away all the effort and the sacrifice of the British people and to risk a second major outbreak and huge loss of life and the overwhelming of the NHS.

‘And I ask you to contain your impatience because I believe we are coming now to the end of the first phase of this conflict and in spite of all the suffering we have so nearly succeeded.’

Dom says he and Steve hope to enjoy a celebration with friends when asked what he wants to do when the lockdown is lifted.

He said: ‘A big party; go out to eat somewhere that I miss; just see your friends. I think you realise that a lot of the superficial stuff …now doesn’t matter as much.

‘You want to see your friends, you want to see your family, you want to live a bit … once this is done.’