London snow: Could London see another Beast from the East? Expert prediction

LONDON snow has made a fleeting appearance during the 2019 to 2020 winter, with a light scattering over the city at times last month. Could London see another Beast from the East this year?

London snow has proven a rare sight from 2019 to 2020, with just a flurry descending on the capital over the last month at most. Snow fans don’t have long before chances significantly decline, with spring now just around the corner.

Could there be another Beat from the East this year? London has already seen some snow this year, with flurries in the capital at the end of February. However, what London saw was much less than some other regions, with some areas under up to six inches. In the past London has been subject to similar snow levels, especially during the 2018 Beast from the East, which lasted from February to March.

During the infamous cold spell, rail and bus services across the capital stalled, and centimetres of snow coated the streets. Back in September 2019, scientists warned another Beast from the East could turn up in 2020. A team of University College London (UCL) researchers led by Mark Saunders, a professor of climate prediction at the university, found sea temperatures and air pressure in the Atlantic Ocean suggested January and February would be the coldest in decades. These conditions would have been ripe for another Beat From the East, which saw significant snow off the back of a cold front sweeping in from Russia.

However, while January and February 2020 were indeed cold, they broke no records. Forecasters believe there is little chance of snow in the capital as winter concludes. Spring begins on March 20 this year, in just 11 days, and weather forecasters believe most of the country will see “normal” temperatures. In their long-range forecast, the Met Office predicted “unsettled” rain and wind would dominate weather cycles from March 13 to 22.

They said the best chances for colder temperatures and snow remain across the north, on higher ground. The forecast reads: “Staying unsettled at first with longer spells of rain and scattered showers interspersed with bright or sunny interludes. “Across the north, some sleet or snow at times especially over higher ground. “It will often windy with a risk of gales in the west and northwest, and along coastlines.”

“Through the period, the south may see a gradual change to more settled conditions with longer periods of drier and brighter weather, though some rain is still possible. “Further north, the wet and windy weather looks more likely to continue. “Temperatures should be around normal or slightly below, especially in the north. “If more settled conditions develop, there may be an increased risk of frost forming overnight.”

