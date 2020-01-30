London snow risk: Will it snow in London this week? Latest weather forecast

SNOW has fallen up and down the country causing treacherous conditions for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians. But will it snow in London this week?

London has now yet experienced its first snowfall of the 2019/2020 winter season, but at some point, the country’s capital will likely see some snow. But according to the latest weather forecasters, is it likely to snow this week?

The roads were gripped by snow and ice on Tuesday as four Met Office weather warnings were in effect across the country. Multiple crashes were reported as the snow and ice turned roads dangerous. Around 750 roads have been gritted in the wake of reported incidents across the UK. In total, up to 6 inches of snowfall has been predicted to land in some areas of Britain. The Met Office’s Helen Roberts said: “It’ll be an icy start for many, with a widespread frost and temperatures dipping just below freezing.”

The temperature across London has dropped to chilling temperatures. The Met Office predicts the weather to be dry for much of London and the south-east of England on Wednesday. There is also likely to be sunny spells throughout the day. However, the cloud will increase more generally from the west towards the evening. The maximum temperature is likely to be 9C.

On Wednesday night, it will be mostly dry across the region overnight with clear spells developing for a time and winds falling light. However, thickening cloud will bring rain to western parts by morning. The minimum predicted temperature is 5C.

The rest of the week will be still breezy but milder than Tuesday was. On Thursday rain will spread eastwards to all areas. Some of the downpours will be heavier bursts, but it will become light and patchy by the afternoon. Generally, temperatures will be milder than seen of later, with the maximum temperature reaching 12C. Friday through Sunday, it will begin with windy and mild weather, with rain spreading from the west. Saturday will be cooler and brighter, but some rain is possible in the south. Further rain will clear east through Sunday.

A Met Office spokeswoman said on Tuesday: “We cannot accurately predict the weather past February 24 at the moment as the scientific measures do not exist to do so. “This week temperatures are due to be milder generally, with temperatures hitting 7C to 8C today and rising up to 9C to 10C tomorrow. “The weekend should see the weather temperature become even milder hitting 12C to 13C, although it may be wet and windy. “Generally January has been a milder month than average, with London’s January mean temperature being around 2C above average at 7.6C. “The mild weather looks likely to continue into February, with temperatures remaining around the normal level or slightly above average. “But that does not mean there will not be cold spells throughout the month as well.”