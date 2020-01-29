London snow risk: Will it snow near you? London risk revealed as snow to smash Britain

LONDON has not yet had its first snowfall of the winter despite temperatures hovering a little above 0C on nights this week. But is the capital at risk when snow smashes Britain next week? Will it snow near you?

The temperature has become milder in London with fog enveloping most of the city. Next week, the Met Office predicts a fluctuation of the mercury between mild and rather cold.

Will it snow near you? According to the latest maps on Net Weather, snow will hit Scotland from Sunday morning. By 6pm on January 26, parts of England’s North West as well as Wales are at risk of seeing snow. That risk will remain overnight with snow showers predicted at around 3am. They are not expected to return until 9pm that evening.

At midnight on January 28, the snow risk moves southwards to cover the Midlands but London should be spared. The north of England and Scotland remain the areas most at risk of snow. The snow risk will continue to be high in those regions throughout the day. If London is likely to see any snow it may fall on January 29.

Previous Net Weather charts had shown the capital being at risk on January 29, but since the forecast updated the likelihood has decreased. The entire Midlands and East of England have a chance of seeing snow at 6am on January 29. London though is just below the at-risk area on Net Weather. The weather website shows just a small area around the capital with a snow risk zone.

Looking further ahead, Net Weather’s snow risk map is mostly empty south of Scotland. No snow is predicted until the beginning of next month. The Met Office said: “Next week looks likely to continue the unsettled theme with a mixture of spells of locally heavy rain and showers with colder and brighter interludes. “The heaviest of the rain is likely to be focused over western parts with snow possible across some northern hills.

“It will be windy throughout with a chance of gales at times, which will reduce the risk of overnight frost and fog. “Towards the end of the period the south and east may see slightly more settled conditions moving in. “This will lead to an increased risk of frost and fog overnight. “Temperatures will fluctuate between mild and rather cold at times as bands of rain move across the UK.