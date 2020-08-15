London stabbing: Man in 20s fighting for life after brutal knife attack outside McDonald’s

A MAN aged in his 20s is fighting for his life in hospital after he was stabbed outside a McDonald’s in Colindale, north London.

Police rushed to the fast food restaurant, in Colindeep Lane, at 6.40pm last night. The Met Police said in a statement: “Police were called at approximately 18:40hrs on Monday, 10 August to reports of a man stabbed in Colindeep Lane, NW9.

“Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the man, believed aged in his 20s, is being treated at the scene. “Road closures, including local business around the junction with Zenith Close remain closed. “Enquiries into the circumstances continue.” No arrests have yet been made.

A crime scene outside McDonald’s in #Colindale remains in place as the victim fights for his life in hospital. So far no arrests have been made. pic.twitter.com/xZGkp7MWjP — London 999 Feed (@999London) August 10, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7150/10Aug. A London Ambulance Service spokesman added: “We were called today (Monday 10 August) at 6.40pm to reports of a stabbing in Colindeep Lane, NW9. ‘We sent a number of resources to the scene including an ambulance, two medics in response cars, and an incident response officer. “We also dispatched London’s air ambulance.

“We treated a person at the scene before taking them by road to a major London trauma centre.” Witnesses reported seeing police cordons in place until the early hours. London 999 tweeted: “A crime scene outside McDonald’s in #Colindale remains in place as the victim fights for his life in hospital.” Another person added: “Another London #stabbing – this time in Colindale. Too close for comfort.”

A third claimed a fight had broken out on Edgware Road first, before moving to the McDonald’s. They said: “Most police now gone. “One officer says a fight started a little further north on Edgware Road and then moved down closer to McDonald’s. “If anyone lives in #Colindale and knows more, do call 101.”