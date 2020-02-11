London stabbing: Police rush to knife attack near school – Clapham South Tube closed

CLAPHAM SOUTH tube station was shut after a broad daylight stabbing this afternoon.
British Transport Police were called at 3.49pm to the tube station. One person was taken to hospital but their injuries are not life-threatening. There were no trains stopping at the south London station.
British Transport Police told Express.co.uk: “Police were called at 3.49pm to Clapham South station following a report of stabbing.
“A victim has been taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Officers are currently at the scene and the station has been closed temporarily while they carry out enquiries.
The Northern Line official Twitter account said: “Clapham South station is closed, while the police carry out an investigation.”
One witness on social media added: “There’s was a stabbing on Nightingale Lane close to Oliver House school near Clapham South tube station.
“Police and ambulances are still on the scene.”
The roads around Clapham South have reopened.
However, the station remains closed.
BTP London called for anyone with information to text 61016 and quote ref 349 of 07/02/20.
It comes after official figures revealed last month that knife-crime in London has risen to a new high.
The Office for National Statistics said that 15,080 knife offences were recorded over the 12 months to the end of last September.
The figures also showed that London had the highest rate of offending with 169 offences per 100,000 people.
Meghan Elkin, from the ONS, said “the latest figure is the highest recorded”.
However, she added the new increase was significantly less than the seven per cent increase in blade offences in the capital during the previous comparable 12-month period, ending in September 2018.
“However, London did see an 18 per cent decrease in the number of homicides involving a knife or sharp instrument.
“In other crime types we’ve seen increases in vehicle offences, robbery and burglary.”
Met Assistant Commissioner Mark Simmons said: “Every single officer in the Metropolitan Police Service knows that tackling violence is their first priority.
“The public will see increased police activity as part our 2020 push to drive down violence in all its forms.”