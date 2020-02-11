London stabbing: Police rush to knife attack near school – Clapham South Tube closed

CLAPHAM SOUTH tube station was shut after a broad daylight stabbing this afternoon.

British Transport Police were called at 3.49pm to the tube station. One person was taken to hospital but their injuries are not life-threatening. There were no trains stopping at the south London station.

British Transport Police told Express.co.uk: “Police were called at 3.49pm to Clapham South station following a report of stabbing. “A victim has been taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Officers are currently at the scene and the station has been closed temporarily while they carry out enquiries. The Northern Line official Twitter account said: “Clapham South station is closed, while the police carry out an investigation.” One witness on social media added: “There’s was a stabbing on Nightingale Lane close to Oliver House school near Clapham South tube station.

“Police and ambulances are still on the scene.” The roads around Clapham South have reopened. However, the station remains closed. BTP London called for anyone with information to text 61016 and quote ref 349 of 07/02/20.

It comes after official figures revealed last month that knife-crime in London has risen to a new high. The Office for National Statistics said that 15,080 knife offences were recorded over the 12 months to the end of last September. This is a two per cent rise on the previous year. National figures released by the ONS also showed a seven per cent rise in knife crime across England and Wales to 44,771 blade crimes, which is an average of more than 120 incidents a day.

The figures also showed that London had the highest rate of offending with 169 offences per 100,000 people. Meghan Elkin, from the ONS, said “the latest figure is the highest recorded”. However, she added the new increase was significantly less than the seven per cent increase in blade offences in the capital during the previous comparable 12-month period, ending in September 2018. She said: “The change in the number of offences involving knives or sharp instruments varied by police force in the last year, with London experiencing little change.