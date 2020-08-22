London weather forecast: When will Storm Ellen hit capital? Exact times and what to expect

LONDONERS are bracing for unseasonably windy weather as Storm Ellen rips across the country. But when exactly will Storm Ellen hit the capital?

London is expecting more dramatic weather in the coming days as Storm Ellen continues to track across Britain. The Met Office has issued several weather warnings for wind as life-endangering and damaging winds track towards the capital. Express.co.uk has put together a guide to show when the storm is precisely predicted to batter London.

Met Éireann named Storm Ellen on Tuesday evening, as the unseasonably, deep Atlantic low-pressure system brought the potential for impacts to the Republic of Ireland. Temperatures will be much lower than the last 10 days. Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Ramsdale said: “Following the recent hot and thundery weather we are seeing a significant change to very unsettled conditions for August with an unseasonal spell of strong winds associated with low-pressure centres for the second half of the week. “Uncertainty remains high in the intensity of these systems at this point, but we are confident in the change to a spell of much windier weather. “Tropical air associated with a decayed tropical cyclone is being drawn towards the UK, and the marked contrast between this warm and moist air with normal North Atlantic air masses can lead to a very vigorous system.”

Winds reaching 66mph were reported in parts of Wales and Ireland as Storm Ellen hit western parts of Britain on Thursday. Pembrey Sands, on the coast of West Wales, was battered by gusts of 66mph according to the Met Office. The forecaster tweeted: “Storm Ellen is currently bringing some unseasonably windy weather across the west with Wales having seen the strongest winds so far.” However, the strongest gusts were recorded in “exposed southern coasts” in Ireland, with 89mph reported at Roches Point.

Storm Ellen developed as a result of a decayed tropical cyclone across the North Atlantic. The storm was forecast to sweep across Ireland before smashing the western coast of Britain. The Met Office has implemented three weather warnings over the next two days. The first is in effect across Northern Ireland from midnight to 8am and warns of very strong winds reaching 75mph over higher ground impacting the region on Thursday morning. The second weather warning is in effect across the western coast of the UK from 8pm on Wednesday to 4am on Friday. The warning reads: “Strong winds are expected to cause some disruption to travel and power supplies from Wednesday evening to Friday morning.” A spell of strong southerly winds is expected to develop on Wednesday night across southwest England and move north to affect much of western Britain through the early hours of Thursday morning. There is some uncertainty about the exact track of the low, but forecasters predict gusts of 55mph possible inland, with 65 mph possible around coasts and hills. Winds may temporarily ease on Thursday morning, but a band of heavy rain is likely to move east late Thursday afternoon and overnight accompanied by similarly strong, perhaps squally winds.

When will Storm Ellen hit London? The Met Office forecast for the coming day advises of warm and sunny weather on Thursday before it turns windy through Friday. On Friday the day will begin with cloudy weather with some areas seeing sunny spells. Light patchy resin is forecast for some on Friday, but mostly the region will remain dry. The strongest winds are predicted to arrive through Saturday with some sunny spells and occasional showers. Winds will ease from Sunday with further potentially heavy scattered showers expected at times.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning covering parts of London and the South East on Friday. The warning, which is in effect from 4am to 6pm on Friday, advises of strong winds which are expected to lead to some travel disruption. Strong southwesterly winds are expected to develop across much of England, Wales and southern Scotland during Friday. Wind gusts of 45mph to 50mph are expected fairly widely inland with gusts of 55mph to 60mph possible around coasts and over hills. Winds are then expected to gradually ease during late afternoon and evening.

According to forecasters, the winds from Storm Ellen will begin to hit the UK on Thursday evening. Winds reaching 46mph are expected to hit parts of London around 9pm on Thursday according to Windy.com. Weather forecasters show winds strengthening across the capital through the rest of Thursday and into Friday with gusts hitting 54mph by midday tomorrow. The winds will likely begin to ease through late afternoon and early evening on Friday dropping to around 51mph. By the early hours of Saturday, it is likely winds will have decreased significantly reaching 45mph in some regions and through the morning this will continue with speeds hitting 38mph by 9am.

