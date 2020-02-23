London weather this week: Is Storm Dennis still over London? Latest warnings for YOUR area

STORM DENNIS barrelling into the UK over the weekend, bringing devastating flooding and hurricane-force winds. So will London be affected as the week goes on?

Storm Dennis landed on the British Isles on Saturday, with the Met Office calling it the “perfect storm”. A record number of flood warnings and alerts were issued for England on Sunday, reaching a combined total of 634 by 6am on Monday. There are also more than 60 flood warnings and alerts in Wales and more than 20 in Scotland. On Sunday, major incidents were declared in south Wales and parts of England as winds of 90mph hit.

Is London still under warning? While the capital was not spared the full force of the storm over the weekend, it is no longer under weather warnings on Monday. Conditions will still be quite unsettled, however. The Met Office said cloud would continue building through the morning, with showery outbreaks of rain likely by the afternoon.

The forecast said: “[Showers] perhaps turning heavy, with a chance of hail or thunder. “Remaining windy throughout, especially along the Channel coast. Maximum temperature 9 °C.” Tonight will stay windy, but showers will fade away as the night rolls on. As clouds clear, icy temperatures will descend, with “perhaps a touch of frost in sheltered spots”.

Warnings that remain in place cover much of the UK, with only central and southeastern parts of England spared. The Met Office said these warnings for wind are still in place as a result of Storm Dennis, with gusts of up to 70mph likely. The Met Office is warning of transport delays and the potential for some power cuts in parts. These warnings are due to expire at 11am on Monday.

John Curtin, the Environment Agency’s executive director of flood and coastal risk management, said Storm Dennis could be “a step up from what we have seen before”. He said Dennis could prove to be the “perfect storm”. Some meteorologists have reported this storm is the result of two combing storms in the North Atlantic. Meteorologist Craig Ceecee called it a “superstorm”, and said it was “incredible to watch”.

Full breakdown of the Met Office weather warnings over the weekend SATURDAY ONLY 1. Yellow warning – wind In place: 6am to 12pm on Saturday

Covering: Highlands & Eilean Siar

Warning of: Severe gales on Saturday morning leading to some transport disruption 2. Yellow warning – rain and wind In place: 7am to 8pm Saturday

Covering: Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, Northern Ireland, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders, Strathclyde

Warning of: Strong winds and rain leading to some travel disruption on Saturday. 3. Amber warning – rain In place: 12pm to 8pm Saturday

Covering: SW Scotland, Lothian Borders, Strathclyde

Warning of: Very heavy rain, flooding, disruption to travel, danger to life. SATURDAY AND SUNDAY 4. Yellow warning – rain In place: 12pm Saturday to 9pm Sunday

Covering: London & South East England, North East England, North West England, South West England, Wales, West Midlands, Yorkshire & Humber

Warning of: Very heavy rain, flooding, disruption to travel. 5. Amber warning – rain In place: 12pm Saturday to 3pm Sunday

Covering: North West England, South West England, Wales, Yorkshire & Humber

Warning of: Very heavy rain, flooding, disruption to travel, danger to life. 6. Yellow warning – wind In place: 10am Saturday to 12pm Sunday

Covering: East Midlands, East of England, London & South East England, North East England, North West England, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders, South West England, Wales, West Midlands, Yorkshire & Humber

Warning of: Strong winds, danger on bridges, travel disruptions. SUNDAY ONLY 7. Amber warning – rain In place: 12:15am to 6pm Sunday

Covering: London & South East England

Warning of: Very heavy rain, travel disruption, danger to life from fast-flowing or deep floodwater SUNDAY AND MONDAY 8. Yellow warning – wind In place: Sunday 10am to 12pm Monday

Covering: Central, Tayside & Fife, East Midlands, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, North East England, North West England, Northern Ireland, Orkney & Shetland, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders, Strathclyde, Wales, Yorkshire & Humber

Warning of: Very strong winds and transport disruption during Sunday and into Monday morning. Spray or large waves on the coast.

