London weather this weekend: Will Storm Ciara reach London? Latest warnings for YOUR area

LONDON will not escape the effects of Storm Ciara this weekend with high winds and heavy rain forecast across the UK. Will Storm Ciara reach London?

The Met Office had issued two weather warnings at the start of the week but with the incoming weather system worsening, it had to name the system Storm Ciara and issue further warnings. Ciara is the third of this year’s Atlantic storms.

Will Storm Ciara reach London? After first making landfall with Ireland and Scotland on Saturday, Storm Ciara will sweep across the UK and reach London by the early hours of Sunday morning. The Met Office issued a warning for wind in Scotland and Northern Ireland where winds could reach 70mph. The Met Office said: “An area of strong winds will move eastwards across Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England on Saturday afternoon and evening. “Gusts of 50 to 60mph are expected widely inland with exposed coasts and hills seeing gusts of around 70 mph for a time.”

On Sunday, the whole of the UK is under weather warnings for wind. The wind warning comes into force at midnight on Sunday until 11.59pm the same day. While the south east has come under an amber warning, issues on Friday morning. The warning is in place from 9am on Sunday until 9pm that evening.

The Met Office said: “Strong winds will be widespread and last throughout much of Sunday. “Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are likely across many inland areas and around 70 mph in coastal areas. “There is a small chance of even stronger winds across parts of Scotland, potentially 70 to 80 mph. “However, it is currently very uncertain whether the wind will reach this strength here and when this will occur. “A spell of heavy rain will also affect many regions for a time, making driving conditions particularly poor.”

Though there’s no rain warning in place for London that doesn’t mean the capital won’t be spared any showers. WX Charts maps show the first showers arriving over London at 3am on Sunday morning. The wet weather is forecast to last for three hours before dying down and returning around midday. The chart shows the heavier showers are expected at 3pm.

The Met Office’s forecast for the capital shows winds between 23 and 25mph from 9am until after 3pm. Wind gusts could reach 56mph at around midday while temperatures will range between 10C and 13C. Ciara was named as a storm on Wednesday when Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, Frank Saunders, said: “An extremely strong jet stream will steer a succession of low-pressure systems towards the UK over the next week, starting with Storm Ciara this weekend. “Our confidence in the forecast means we have been able to issue severe weather warnings well in advance, giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm.”