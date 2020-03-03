London weather this weekend: Will Storm Jorge reach London? Latest warnings for YOUR area

STORM JORGE is forecast to hit the UK this weekend, but will the storm reach London? Here are the latest weather warnings for your area.

Storm Jorge was named by the Spanish meteorological service AEMET and is forecast to hit the UK this weekend. The Met Office has issued a wealth of yellow weather warnings spanning across the country, for snow, rain and wind.

Storm Jorge will bring winds of up to 70mph to parts of the UK, while rainfall accumulations could reach 3.93 inches in some areas. Following several weeks of rainy weather, flood risks are a possibility for already saturated areas. According to the Environment Agency, England has received more than 200 percent of its average February rainfall, with some areas experiencing a month’s worth of rain in 24 hours. Toby Willison, executive director of operations at the Environment Agency, said: “Our operational teams continue to work night and day to protect communities alongside the River Severn, which is experiencing record levels.

“River levels will remain exceptionally high on the Severn for some time and communities, in particular Shrewsbury, Bewdley, Bridgnorth and Ironbridge, should prepare for potentially ongoing severe flooding.” Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, Frank Saunders, said: “For the rest of today (Friday) – and ahead of Storm Jorge’s arrival – there are warnings for rain and snow. “The heaviest snowfall – with accumulations of 1.96 to 3.14 inches (5 to 8cm) on higher routes – is likely to occur across central Scotland, where snow may fall to lower levels for a time. “From Saturday Storm Jorge will bring strong winds and heavy rain to parts of the UK, with potentially heavy snowfall being a hazard for parts of Scotland.

“Areas above 400 metres could see accumulations of 7.87 to 11.8 inches (20 to 30cm) of snow, with lower areas – roughly above 250 metres – seeing accumulations of up to 3.93 inches (10cm). “On Saturday and Sunday, the majority of the UK is covered by Yellow weather warnings with some areas being covered by more than one warning, indicating multiple weather hazards. “The heavy rain warnings for parts of Wales, South West England and North West England are indicating that some isolated areas of Wales could see as much as 3.93 inches (100mm) of rainfall.” Ice warnings are also in place, as temperatures are forecast to plummet causing wet surfaces to become icy.

Will Storm Jorge reach London? According to the London and South East England weather forecast from the Met Office, this weekend it will be windy, rainy and cloudy. However, London itself is not under any yellow weather warnings. On Saturday, parts of the southeast are under a yellow warning for wind, with up to 70mph possible. Within the south-east, the areas affected are, Brighton and Hove, Buckinghamshire, East Sussex, Hampshire, Isle of Wight, Kent, Oxfordshire, Portsmouth, Southampton and West Sussex.

Met Office five day forecast Becoming largely dry during the evening, but remaining cloudy with further rain spreading in from the west later. It will also become very windy with gales developing along the coast. Minimum temperature of 6C.

Heavy rain clearing eastwards through the morning. Sunny spells and scattered showers thereafter. Very windy, particularly near the coast. Maximum temperature of 10C. Windy and rather cloudy Sunday with showers or longer spells of rain. Blustery, heavy showers on Monday but these easing on Tuesday as it becomes less windy.

