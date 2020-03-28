Londonderry teacher on lockdown in Italy urges people…

A teacher from Londonderry who endures the continuous sound of church bells tolling for the dead in northern Italy has urged people in her native city to stay indoors.

Fionnuala Crabtree is in lockdown in the walled city of Bergamo, near Milan.

The Bergamo area has been hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic which has swept the country.

Ms Crabtree said: “We sit in our apartments and listen to the continuous sound of sirens and the church bells that mark the mourning of so many loved ones in our city.

“I don’t want to ever have to correlate my experience here with the virus to that of my beautiful city of Derry so please do your bit and protect your community.”

A message from a #DerryGirl in Bergamo to everyone back home… Fionnuala Crabtree is a teacher in the Italian city. I caught up with her last night, hearing about her experiences in lockdown as the #Covid_19 death toll in Bergamo soars. #WeAreAllInThisTogether ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6tbvVnOP5y — Mary Durkan (@MaryforDerry) March 21, 2020

Bergamo has a similar population to the greater Londonderry area.

Ms Crabtree said: “Bergamo hospitals can no longer cope with the number of cases.

“The army has been deployed and the crematoriums are full.”

She urged people in Derry to socially distance and follow all the public health advice.

She added: “A little sacrifice now will go a long way in protecting the town that we all love so well.”