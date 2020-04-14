Look: Details About New ‘Mamba Fury’ Revealed, Nike’s First Kobe Shoes Since His Death

Now is your chance to get some fresh Kobe kicks and you don’t have to break your wallet to bring Mamba’s memory with you wherever you go.

Nike released a new addition to Kobe Bryant’s shoe line and this is the first pair of kicks that were released since the untimely passing of the Los Angeles Lakers’ legend. This was made available to the public without so much noise from the media.

“The Mamba Fury is a ‘takedown’ model, essentially a budget-friendly hoop shoe,” Forbes said about the newest Kobe shoes. It was also mentioned that this pair doesn’t have many technical investments that the more expensive Kobe shoes had. This made these shoes more affordable and easy on the pocket.

These new kicks provide similar traction with other Kobe shoes. Its snakeskin patterned outsole performs just the same with the earlier designs and it is perfect for those who are fond of stop-and-pop in their jump shot. Running up and down the floor is easier thanks to the phylon midsole that provides a cushion to your feet. The padded tongue and collar are just right to lessen the pressure around the ankles.

The signature Nike Zoom Air right at the forefoot area is something that will help highflyers put their explosiveness to good use without worrying about the impact on your foot brought by the sudden change of pace.

The textile upper is the newest feature of this pair which gives the shoe the same snakeskin pattern but a bit lighter compared to the first Kobe versions. This will still provide the same swag the kicks had for years. Never forget about Kobe’s logo at the tongue and at the back which is a statement to the authenticity of the pair.

Famous Footwear had the “Mamba Fury” on sale for $99.99 but is currently out of stock with the cheap price point.

Kobe Bryant is set to be enshrined to the Basketball Hall of Fame this year along with Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan.