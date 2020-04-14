LOOK: Drew McIntyre Brought Someone To Address SPOTY Nomination With His WWE Title

Wrestlemania is now over and Drew McIntyre finally came to his title as “The Chosen One” when he first stepped his foot on a WWE ring. With the championship belt in his possession after beating former champion Brock Lesnar, he made sure to cherish the title with somebody who saw his struggles on his way up to the top of the food chain.

The first British-born WWE champion shared on his social media to address his nomination to the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year and said that he was in awe upon knowing it.

“Apparently, I am in the conversation for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year. Seems insane, it was insane until literally today,” said the 34-year old wrestling star. “It was brought to my attention that a sports entertainer, a WWE superstar would ever be brought up in the same bracket of all the greats I’ve ever been nominated and won that prestigious award.”

Along with him in the contention are Tyson Fury, Jordan Henderson, and Joe Wicks per his mentions on his Twitter post. Fury beat Deontay Wilder in their much anticipated-rematch earlier this year and winning the WBC Heavyweight Championship, Henderson led the way for raising funds by leading his fellow Premier League captains to donate to the National Health Service to address coronavirus per The Guardian, and Wicks who shared Physical Education lessons for the youth to follow daily during the pandemic crisis for them to stay fit.

“Those who don’t know, hopefully, you’ve seen my story in the mainstream media this week,” said McIntyre. “I’m just a kid from Scotland with a big dream that went to that one wrestling company in the world,” the Ayr, Scotland-born added referring to the WWE.

“Things started off well, then I got fired and I had to start from scratch and I worked my way to the top of the mountain of the WWE and became the first-ever British champion.”

The fans are behind him to win the distinction, recognizing the work he’s put up to reach the spot where he is right now.

During the coronavirus outbreak, McIntyre encouraged everybody to find a new hobby and look for some positive out of the crisis. “Maybe find a new hobby, reconnect with your friends and family you haven’t spoken to for a long time, playing with your cat, taking your dog for a walk, whatever it is, it works for you.”

Bringing the belt to the comfort of his home, the newly-minted champ showed his passion for cats as he made his address with his WWE belt and cat Chaz – and wearing a play of “The Godfather” with a black “The Catfather” shirt.