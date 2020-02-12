Looks like that big PS5 leak was just a hoax, reveal event wait rumbles on

PLAYSTATION fans had been anticipating that a big Sony PS5 reveal event would be taking place today.

Leaks had claimed that Sony were planning on lifting the lid on the PS5 during a big unveiling event taking place in February 2020. One specific leak in particular caught plenty of gamers’ attention with some big claims made about the rumoured PS5 event. The alleged leaker claimed the PS5 reveal would take place during a PlayStation Meeting held in New York on February 5.

There were plenty of eye-catching claims made in the leak, with the poster claiming the PS5 would offer huge backwards compatibility support. It was also claimed that the PS5 launch line-up would include the long-rumoured Demon’s Souls Remake as well as a brand new Gran Turismo. There was plenty in the leak to get PS5 fans excited, with many of the claims tying into what had been speculated elsewhere. However, PlayStation gamers that had been licking their lips after learning of the leaker’s claims are set for disappointment.

It appears that the alleged PS5 leak was all a hoax, as no reveal event has been announced for today. If Sony had been planning on holding a PS5 launch event today then invites would surely have been sent out by now. There is the very small possibility Sony could surprise everyone with a stealth announcement. But the most likely scenario would be the public getting notified about the big reveal in advance to garner as much publicity as possible. The big PS5 unveiling would likely have been streamed, such as in a dedicated State of Play broadcast. And with State of Play streams Sony gives PlayStation fans a few days advance warning to prepare for it.

But there has been no such announcements of an upcoming State of Play this week that could reveal more on the PS5. So, it appears either the leak was a fake or the leak was accurate but the date of the reveal has been shifted or the leaker got that one detail wrong. The leak originated on 4chan and was detailed in a post on Reddit which gave a rundown of all the big claims. Interestingly, the original 4chan post has since been deleted – which could be a sign that it was a hoax all along. Either way, PlayStation fans are no clearer to finding out when the PS5 reveal event could actually be taking place. Latest leaks claim that, contrary to popular thinking, the PS5 reveal event may be happening in March instead of in February.