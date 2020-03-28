Lori Vallow Update: Mother Of Missing Idaho Siblings Allegedly Believed Her Children Were ‘Zombies’

The search for missing Idaho siblings Joshua Vallow and Tylee Ryan took another strange turn after newly released court documents alleged that their mother, Lori Vallow, had believed the two minors had become “zombies.”

The latest allegations against Vallow stem from the ongoing child custody case between her niece, Melani Pawlowski, and Pawlowski’s ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux. In his latest court filing, Boudreaux provided alleged statements made by Pawlowski’s current husband, Ian Pawlowski, to police about his ex-wife’s and her aunt’s religious beliefs and how that allegedly played a part in Joshua and Tylee’s disappearance.

These alleged beliefs included “translated beings,” “dark and light portals,” and various wandering “spirits.” Ian Pawlowski said he tried to keep an open mind after learning about these beliefs, describing them as something out of “dungeons and dragons.”

“Melani had been told by [Vallow’s current husband Chad Daybell] and Lori that her children had been possessed and had become zombies,” Ian Pawlowski allegedly wrote. “She shared concerns that she’s been told Brandon needed to die and that may indicated that Tylee and JJ needed to die as well. She told me she was worried that [Vallow’s brother Alex Cox] may have had to ‘take care’ of the kids. She explained that [Cox] had great faith and never wavered in his trust in the Lord. No task would be too difficult or great for him. When I asked for clarification, she restarted her concern verbatim.”

Ian Pawlowski reportedly went to the police afterwards, concerned Vallow, Cox, and Daybell, were planning to kill Boudreaux. He allegedly warned that if it was true, JJ and Tylee were in “serious danger.” He continued, saying his wife had “concerns” about the shooting and was against her ex-husband being hurt.

His statement to police was reportedly around the time Boudreaux was shot outside his home in Gilbert, Arizona, on Oct. 2, 2019. Boudreaux survived the attack.

Ian Pawlowski’s statements were echoed by Melani Pawlowski’s attorney, Garrett Smith, who said she didn’t know who shot at Boudreaux.

“Melani has no knowledge of who shot at Brandon. She has no information of who did it and does not profess to,” Smith said. “She absolutely does not know where JJ and Tylee are. She’s done three interviews with the FBI and she would be in deep waters if she lied to them about that. She is like everybody else. She would love to know where those kids are and she hopes they are safe.”

Ian Pawlowski followed up, saying neither Daybell nor Vallow ever mentioned they knew the whereabouts of their children. He added that he didn’t want anything to do with the couple for the problems they have caused his wife.

“I don’t ever want to have anything to do with those two after this,” Ian Pawlowski said. “Melani has been put through the ringer because of their paranoia and now is in the hot seat because I went to the police and tried to help.”