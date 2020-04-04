Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars Favored To Sign Cam Newton In 2020 Free Agency

Cam Newton spent the first nine years of his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers, winning an MVP award and making a trip to the Super Bowl. The quarterback will have a new home in the 2020 NFL season after being released by the team that drafted him first overall in 2011.

Newton’s options are limited, in part because of when the Panthers decided to cut him. Carolina didn’t release the quarterback until a week after the start of free agency. The Panthers attempted to trade Newton, but no team was willing to take on his $18.6 million base salary.

The Chicago Bears opted to trade for Nick Foles instead. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Tom Brady. The Indianapolis Colts landed Philip Rivers in free agency.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers are the two betting favorites to sign Newton. Jacksonville paved the way for Gardner Minshew to be its starter after dealing Foles, though Newton could compete for the job. The Chargers won’t have Rivers under center for the first time in 15 years, and the Newton could provide L.A. with some insurance if Tyrod Taylor struggles.

DraftKings Sportsbook gives the Chargers +150 odds to sign Newton, followed by the Jaguars at +300. Jacksonville is the favorite with +250 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, and Los Angeles is second at +300.

The Miami Dolphins have the third-best odds to land Newton at both sportsbooks. Ryan Fitzpatrick is under contract with Miami for another season. There’s speculation that the Dolphins will select Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No.5 overall pick in the draft.

Newton has suffered season-ending injuries in the last two seasons. He might not sign with a team until concerns over the coronavirus subside and potential suitors are able to give him a physical.

Newton had 3,395 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, 13 interceptions and a 94.2 passer rating in 14 games two seasons ago. The quarterback also had 488 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.