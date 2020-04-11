Los Angeles Lakers Guard Believes NBA Will Resume, Says Players Will Do Everything To Salvage Season

The bad is gradually turning into worse as the NBA is reportedly “angling” towards canceling the rest of the season due to the Coronavirus threat.

While some players are starting to accept the dispiriting fate of the league this year, Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Danny Green is not one to join the negative flock just yet.

Green provided a bit of hope in his podcast “Inside the Green Room” on Monday when he bared that players are going the extra mile to save the season.

“I think by any means necessary we’re going to try and salvage the season,” the two-time NBA champion said.

“And right now, we’re fighting… Most guys think that for sure we’re going to have a season, it’s just going to start later than we expected, and just trying to get the next season to be pushed back is not going to be as easy as people think it’s going to be.”

Green projected a timetable for the resumption of the season as he boldly debunked the reports about its cancelation.

“(The season) probably going to start in mid to late May maybe, that’s what we’re hoping for at the earliest. Or maybe earlier than that, but that’s the earliest we’re looking at, mid to late May, and it’ll probably go through August (or) as late as September I guess. It’ll be a quick turnaround if we don’t get no break and broadcasters say ‘hey, you know what, we can’t push (the next season) back to December or Christmas.’ But it was a good call, and positivity for the fans that we’re for sure going to have a season. So all the things that you hear in the news, seeing and reading, don’t believe it that the NBA season is canceled. That’s not true,” he said.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver placed the league on an emergency hiatus on March 11 after Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert was confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19. Several other players had been reported to have contracted disease as well. The latest reports, though, said that most are now symptom-free after weeks of recovery.