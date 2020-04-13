Los Angeles Lakers Legend Agrees With LeBron James, Still Looks Forward To LAL Winning Title This Year

Magic Johnson is backing up LeBron James’ statement saying that there is no joy in playing without fans in attendance.

“LeBron is right, it is hard to play without fans,” said Johnson Thursday on CNN.

The NBA remains under an indefinite hiatus as the world deals with the Coronavirus crisis. The games have been pulled out for a month now with the future still uncertain as the league tracks stability to decide whether to resume or cancel the rest of the season.

But should Commissioner Adam Silver decide to continue the 2019-2020 season, there is still no guarantee that fans will be allowed inside arenas; perhaps, it could even stretch to the next season until the NBA reaches a level of belief that the usual fan atmosphere will be safe for everyone moving forward.

If it were for the LA Lakers legend, though, he would still want to see an NBA champion crowned this season – as if trying to place himself at the fans’ perspective – and he could only hope that it will be the Purple and Gold raising the Larry O’Brien once again.

“Those guys want to see who is the world champion. Listen, if they have a chance to go back and they are all healthy, and they all get tested, they will go back to crown a champion,” added Johnson. “They want to see who is the best team in NBA. I am looking forward to seeing if the Lakers can win a championship.”

Recognizing how sports are being missed today and what impact its presence could actually bring to households in trying times like these, the five-time NBA champion is also aware that safety should come first. Based on the latest data, the pandemic has already breached the 1 million mark of infected cases, with 95,000 deaths, including at least 16,000 in the United States and 500 in Canada.

In fact, even a survey conducted by Seton Hall University revealed that fans themselves are being wary of the threatening situation as 72 percent of Americans would opt to skip sporting events unless a proven medicine is already developed.

So in order to bring back the normal, Johnson said everyone, including the sports business owners, will have to sacrifice.

“We need sports, especially in a time like this. But only if everybody is safe,” Johnson. “Sports will come back, probably without the fans first,” Johnson said.