Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers Announce Members Of Their Teams Test Positive For Coronavirus

The Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76er and Denver Nuggets announced Thursday that members of their teams have tested positive for COVID-19. The respective NBA teams did not confirm whether the confirmed cases are from tests taken by players as they opt to keep the details in private.

“Two Lakers players have tested positive for coronavirus,” Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported, adding that “the team may test the remaining players who did not take tests Wednesday morning.”

The breaking news came shortly after the Sixers announced that the organization had three confirmed cases of the disease and hours following a statement from the Nuggets confirming one positive case.

“The Philadelphia 76ers, in consultation with medical experts and the NBA, received the recommendation that certain individuals from the organization, including players, coaches and specific basketball operations support staff, be tested for COVID-19. The tests were secured and processed privately,” the Sixers statement read.

“Three individuals have received positive test results for COVID-19. All other tests results are currently negative. We have reported this information to state and local health authorities as required.”

The organization added that the said individuals are “in self-isolation and will be monitored closely by medical professionals,” following the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Nuggets, on the other hand, said, “On Thursday, March 19th, a member of the Denver Nuggets organization tested positive for COVID-19. The person, who was tested after experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 on March 16th, is currently under the care of team medical staff and in self-isolation. The testing was undertaken following guidelines from state public health officials and team physicians.”

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the NBA – whilst not confirmed to be players in all – to 13 so far. Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Christian Wood and Kevin Durant are the cases whose names have been published while the rest are kept anonymous.

According to reports, eight teams, which had the potential exposure to the virus, have been requested to take the test by health officials. Six of the said teams – the Sixers, Nuggets, Jazz, Pistons, Nets, and Lakers – confirmed at least one positive case. The Oklahoma City Thunder, meanwhile, were fortunate as they announced Wednesday that results of the tests taken by the team came back negative.