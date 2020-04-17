Louis Vuitton Making Face Masks, Gowns For Healthcare Workers

Louis Vuitton, the luxury brand, is helping the French government in producing protective gear for the health care workers who are working tirelessly to treat the patients suffering from COVID-19.

The brand will be producing face masks and hospital gowns amid the coronavirus pandemic. The fashion house confirmed the news of Instagram and noted all the essentials will be provided to the frontliners without any difficulty. The company further stated that it is producing thousands of non-surgical face masks.

Louis Vuitton also expressed gratitude toward hundreds of artisans who have helped the company in creating the masks and explained that it is because of their commitment that the organization is able to help thousands of doctors and nurses.

“In order to provide protective gear to healthcare workers, Louis Vuitton has repurposed several of the Maison’s ateliers across France to produce hundreds of thousands of non-surgical face masks. Louis Vuitton wishes to thank the hundreds of artisans who have volunteered at Louis Vuitton’s ateliers across France. Because of their commitment, hundreds of thousands of non-surgical face masks are being donated to healthcare workers on the frontline,” the company stated.

In another post, the brand announced that it is also making hospital gowns for those working in Paris. The gowns will be given to six Parisian hospitals that are in urgent need of protective gear. Michael Burke, Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton, further explained that the company is proud to help the health care professionals.

While talking to Forbes, he also thanked all the artisans who have been “voluntarily” participating in this civic act.

“We are proud to be able to help healthcare professionals at our level and put our know-how at the disposal of the Hôpitaux de Paris to create gowns for medical staff . I would like to thank the artisans of our atelier who voluntarily participate in this civic act and who have been bravely applying themselves, to equip healthcare workers in hospitals who are in need of gowns,” Burke said.

Also, the renowned fashion brand has made a donation worth 1.2 million euros to the emergency fund created by the authorities.

France is the fourth country to witness more than 140,000 cases of coronavirus. The country has documented 17,167 deaths due to the disease while more than 30,955 people have recovered so far.