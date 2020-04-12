Louisiana Man Shoots, Kills Roommate’s Caged Pet Dog, Charged With Animal Cruelty

A man in Louisiana was charged with animal cruelty for fatally shooting his roommate’s dog.

According to local reports, the incident took place at a home in 4600 block of Bayouside Drive on April 3. The owner of the dog, a white Labrador retriever, walked outside her home after securing the canine inside the residence. Moments later, she heard gunshots from the house. When she rushed inside, she found her pet lying in a pool of blood inside its kennel, following which she immediately alerted the police.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the canine with multiple gunshot wounds. The dog was rushed to the parish animal shelter for treatment. However, the canine didn’t respond to the treatment and succumbed to injuries.

Following the investigation, the Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office took the woman’s roommate, identified as 37-year-old Randy Vince Maestas, into custody for killing the canine. The officers also recovered a pistol from him.

The accused was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals. He remained in jail with his bond set at $5,000. Investigation was ongoing to find out the motive behind the crime.

In a similar incident of animal cruelty earlier this month, a man in Florida stabbed a dog before baking it in an oven. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said the man, identified as 24-year-old Vicasso Lara, brutally beat the dog before stabbing it. The accused then placed the canine in an oven and heated it “to its highest setting.” The incident came to light after a neighbor informed the police about the man making threats. The responding officers found bloody footprints inside the home, and the canine inside the oven. The accused was taken into custody and charged with torturing and killing the animal.

Speaking about the incident, Sheriff Carmine Marceno said, “I’m speechless. This is possibly the most brutal and horrific example of animal abuse my team or I have ever seen.”