Louisville brings in top grad transfer Jones

Guard Carlik Jones, one of the top grad transfers in the country, announced Sunday that he is leaving Radford after three seasons and committing to Louisville.

Jones made the announcement via Instagram as he picked the Cardinals over a final list that included Maryland and Michigan State.

The 6-foot-1 Jones averaged 20 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists last season and was named the Big South Player of the Year. He was a first-team All-Big South selection in 2018-19 after putting up 15.7 points and 5.8 assists. He helped lead Radford to the NCAA Tournament in 2018 and back-to-back Big South regular-season championships in 2019 and ’20.

–Field Level Media