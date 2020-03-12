Love Is Blind Reunion: Fans baffled as star cries after show split ‘Why is she crying?’

LOVE IS BLIND is undoubtedly a gigantic hit for Netflix. Its latest episode brought all the stars back together for one last gossip, and some surprising twists have been revealed.

The Netflix series was filmed back in 2018, a genius move for Love Is Blind, which meant viewers had the chance to fast forward and see how the star’s lives have changed two years later. One contestant delivered an emotional confession, but most fans saw right through the tears.

The experimental reality show took viewers by storm all through February as couples were challenged to get together without ever laying eyes on each other. At the end of the first season, several couples tied the knot, though others were unlucky in love when they were left at the altar. Thankfully, fan favourite couples Amber Pike and Matt Barnett, and Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are still together almost two years later. However, the reunion episode also featured some heartbreaking confessions from the other contestants who didn’t get married.

Kelly Chase stunned Love Is Blind fans when she left Kenny Barnes at the altar, though it was then revealed via Instagram post that the couple planned their split weeks before the end of filming. However, in a moment of emotional honesty, Kelly revealed she is still single and constantly friendzoning potential new partners. In a teary monologue Kelly explained: “I felt like I lost someone. That’s why I’m emotional now. And that’s probably why I got emotional watching the show back myself. All these feelings started coming up again for me.” Meanwhile, Kenny has found love with a new girlfriend and says he’s happier than ever.

Although Kelly may have been garnering for a sympathy vote, most viewers were unimpressed with her attitude throughout the series. Many fans took to Twitter to confess they didn’t feel too sorry for Kelly when she started crying during the reunion special. One fan said: “Why is Kelly crying? Madam wanted a toxic, high school relationship. Infatuation? Girl…” Another agreed and added a scathing comment: “Kelly is probably the biggest loser out of all of this. She’s still going through that phase a lot of us go through in our early 20s where if someone is too nice, or too keen to be with us, we lose interest fast. She needs to grow up and know her lane.” [SPOILERS]

Yet another fan said: “Kelly 100% realised that she f****d up so glad Kenny found a woman who deserves his love.” Thankfully the reunion wasn’t all doom and gloom as fierce feuders Amber and Jessica were able to take some steps towards reconciliation during the extended interview. Amber wasn’t able to fully accept Jessica’s apology but she added: “I accept the intent behind the apology, I can’t be fully there yet.” The series featured one of the most inventive premises for a reality show yet, and hooked fans with its likable cast and a touch of juicy drama.