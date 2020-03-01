Love Is Blind spoilers: Are Barnett and Amber still together?

LOVE IS BLIND has become a viral hit after landing on Netflix recently. Many viewers are curious about couple Barnett and Amber and whether they’re still together. Here’s what you need to know about the dating series.

Netflix series Love Is Blind wrapped up on February 27, garnering comparisons to Married At First Sight and The Circle. Love Is Blind followed a group of singletons datings and only meeting face-to-face after getting engaged. Here’s a look at whether this couple is still together.

Are Barnett and Amber still together on Love Is Blind? Matt Barnett and Amber Pike seem to get on well and could be walking down the aisle. However, some people want to see if they’re still together. Barnett had a hard time picking between a number of ladies while he was in the pod at the first stage. He seemed to have a connection with three different women, who got on with on various levels. Among the ladies on his list were Jessica Batten, Amber and Lauren “LC” Chamblin.

In the end, Barnett chose Amber and the pair seemed to click when they saw each other for the first time. Barnett has opened up about why he chose Amber over Jessica, a choice which proved tough for him. Netflix dropped episodes of Love Is Blind in batches and the latest instalments hint their romance could be in trouble. A teaser for the final suggested the pair could be on the rocks when he’s sat with his head in his hands while she’s in her wedding dress. Also, the show has revealed his family weren’t sure about Amber after she seemed to suggest to Barnett how she would have to be his priority.



The final episode revealed whether all the couples said “I do” in the final wedding stage of the show. In the end, Amber and Barnett got married after some wondered whether they would. Previously, there were some clues from Amber and Barnett’s respective Instagram accounts which hinted whether they did get together. Their social media accounts also revealed perhaps whether they got together and had staying power.

One photo from Amber’s Instagram account shows her in a red bikini and a hat with emblazoned with the Stars and Stripes. Barnett, too, has been seen in a separate photo on his own Instagram account with the same hat. While they could both have a similar taste in headwear, many fans have taken this to mean they did walk down the aisle and are still an item. Speaking about creating Love Is Blind, Chris Coelen told Los Angeles: “There have been many scientific studies that talk about the key to long-term relationship success being emotional connection and not physical attraction. “If you could start relationships with pure love, how would we set about doing that? “And if you could start with pure love, is that love enough to survive in what is a really polarized world, a really judgmental world and a really detached world?”

He continued: “When you think about all of the devices that are supposed to connect us, they have ended up disengaging us from other people. “People who are looking for love with devices and dating apps oftentimes feel like they’re disposable, that people are judging them based on a first impression. “Like, it’s their surface-level experience. And so thinking about, ‘How do we do the opposite? How do we make it a deep experience? How do we start with love?’ “And that’s where the idea of talking, just talking without any distractions, came from, and in an environment that’s very intimate and comfortable, which are the pods.”

