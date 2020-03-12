Love is Blind the Reunion: What did Amber have to say to Jessica? – ‘You’re so fake’

LOVE IS BLIND might be over but the reunion has now been dropped on Netflix. But what did Amber have to say to Jessica about their time on the show?

Love is Blind kept Netflix subscribers on the edge of their seats throughout February as they watched the intense social experiment where couples got engaged before seeing one another. Thankfully, some couples did get their happy endings but this didn’t come about without a few bumps along the way. One problem for Amber and Barnett was Jessica’s feelings for him.

When all of the singletons were getting to know each other in the pods, Barnett had his pick of the girls with his top three being Jessica, Elsie and Amber. He got to know all of them individually but in the end, decided Amber was the woman for him and the pair got married in the finale. In the reunion show which was dropped on Netflix this morning (Thursday, March 5), viewers also found out that two years on, Barnett and Amber are very much still in love and married. However, during the series, Jessica still admitted she felt strongly for Barnett and continued to flirt with him whenever they met up as a group in the show. As the couples were able to watch the show back prior to appearing on the reunion episode, Amber knows exactly what went on and she had plenty to say to Jessica about her behaviour. Love Is Blind UK release: When will a British version air?

When asked about her time on the show by presenters Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Amber addressed the situation between her now husband Barnett and Jessica. She said: “There was a very strong sense of girl power over there, we were all leaning on each other a lot and were very supportive and open about who we were all interested in. “And when it got to the point when me and Elsie realised we both really cared about Barnett, we came to a mutual decision like ‘can we just not talk about our dates with him?’ and she was really respectful about that. “So Jessica coming out of left field trying to tell me that he proposed to her that night, I was not happy.”

She continued: “I confronted Matt [Barnett[ about Jessica and i said ‘what the hell? What’s going on here? What are you thinking, what are you doing? What do you want?’ “He told me he was trying to figure things out, feel things out and he was like he shouldn’t have said that and that wasn’t how he meant it. “And I was like ‘OK that’s not how you meant it.’ – I believe you. That was all, I trusted him. “As far as I was concerned, that was nothing, after that so to see her throwing herself at him in Mexico – b***h you’re shiesty. “You’re so fake. Coming to my face like we were cool, you are so fake. “I think you’re a very disingenuine person and I hope seeing this you do grow from it because that is not what the world needs, women that go behind people’s backs like that. “You were engaged to another man you were leading on. He [Barnett] was engaged, he made his choice.” Love Is Blind reunion special: How to watch the Love Is Blind reunion [NETFLIX]

But then it was time for Jessica to have her say on the situation and straight away, it did seem like she was remorseful. Jessica said: “For me, obviously, to go back to Barnett’s point, that I wanted to see how my relationship was with everyone. “Everyone needs to realise this was days, not weeks, we’re trying to find a connection to spend forever with someone so I really wanted to vent everything out. “I was rejected by Barnett and I didn’t take that very well. “Seeing that play out is brutal you know, so I was really trying to keep myself open and work that all out and I don’t think that necessarily played out but I do definitely owe a major apology to you Amber and to Barnett. “I super respect them, I respect their relationship and it definitely was not good of me to even ever question that. “i apologise and I have nothing but the most respect for you both and wish you nothing but the best and I’m just happy to participate in an experiment where there are happy married couples. “i have no hard feelings towards you whatsoever, at all.”