‘Love Is Quarantine’: Real-Life ‘Love Is Blind’ Experiment Pairs Singles Quarantined From Coronavirus

It looks like a new dating reality show is on the horizon — Introducing “Love Is Quarantine”

Inspired by Netflix’s phenom “Love Is Blind,” this new online dating experiment launched Tuesday on Instagram and aims to pair singles together who are currently practicing social distancing and self-quarantining due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

“Who will you meet in the pandemic pods? A friend? A Lover? Who knows!?,” the “Love Is Quarantine” social media bio reads.

So, how does it work? It’s simple. People who wish to participate are asked to add their information to a Google Doc, which asks questions like name, age, location, and dating preferences. Participants are then paired up with potential matches in a virtual group by the organizers. They are required to make a video confessional before, during, and after the date with details on how things went.

Interestingly enough, “Saturday Night Live” made a skit about this take on “Love Is Blind” during one of their recent shows.

For those who would rather wade things out and wait for Season 2 of the Netflix show, here’s some good news. While the show hasn’t technically been renewed for a second season, creator Chris Coelen told Oprah Magazine that he’s “100 percent” down to make more seasons.

“I want to see a season 2 or a season 12. Don’t you?” he shared.

In the meantime, viewers can keep up with fan-favorite “Love Is Blind” couple Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton on their YouTube Channel, Hanging w/ The Hamiltons.

“Love Is Blind” is available for streaming now on Netflix.