Love Island 2020: ITV2 final to honour Caroline Flack as contestants told about her death

LOVE ISLAND 2020 will honour Caroline Flack during its final episode on ITV2 tonight with each of the remaining islanders now told of the host’s death.

Tonight’s Love Island final will include a special tribute to former host Caroline Flack, eight days after she died aged 40. Caroline was found dead in her London flat on Saturday, February 15 after taking her own life and now the remaining islanders have been told the news.

According to The Mirror, the four remaining couples were informed of Caroline’s death on Saturday. However, the moment they were told was off-air and will not be shown on tonight’s Love Island final on ITV2. A source told the publication: “There will be a dedication to Caroline in tonight’s final episode. “The Islanders have been informed of the news of Caroline off-camera ahead of the final.”

The decision to honour Caroline was one that “only seemed right,” another source told Metro.co.uk. They added: “It’s been a difficult time for everyone behind-the-scenes of the show, and especially Iain (Stirling) and Laura (Whitmore), so this will commemorate Caroline and everything she’s meant to the team.” ITV confirmed to Express.co.uk that tonight’s final would honour the TV presenter and that the Islanders had indeed been told. This isn’t the first time Love Island has paid tribute to the late presenter following her death.

ITV made the decision to cancel the episode of Unseen Bits on the Saturday Caroline died as well as postpone the following day’s episode. On Monday, Love Island returned and opened with an emotional monologue from series narrator Iain Stirling. Iain honoured his colleague as he said: “We are all absolutely devastated by the tragic news that Caroline, a much-loved member of the Love Island family, has passed away. “Our thoughts are with Caroline’s family and friends at this dreadful time.”