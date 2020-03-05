Love Island fans furious over Paige Turley and Finn Tapp win: ‘Not having that!’

winners of the first ever Winter edition of the popular ITV2 series. But many viewers were unhappy as Siânnise Fudge and Luke Trotman missed out on triumphing.

Love Island 2020 drew to a close yesterday evening as Paige Turley and Finn Tapp were announced the winners of the latest series. However, many viewers were left shocked as they pipped favourites Siânnise Fudge and Luke Trotman to the post as they had been storming ahead in the bookies odds prior to tonight’s finale.

Laura Whitmore returned to present the live final of the winter edition of Love Island as she announced which couple had won the £50,000 prize pot. It was between four couples, Siannise and Luke T, Finn and Paige, Demi Jones and Luke Mabbot, and Ched Uzor and Jess Gale, as one of them was to be crowned the Love Island 2020 champions. Laura revealed fans have voted for Paige and Finn to be winners but many viewers were furious they’d taken the crown and took to Twitter to comment. One viewer wrote: “How even??? I am soooo heartbroken, for real #LoveIsland.”

Another said: “I’m so confused. Every single vote on the app people was voting for Siannise and Luke. I smell rig. #LoveIsland.” A third commented: “How did Paige and Finn win when I’ve seen far more Luke T & Sianesse supporters everywhere #loveisland.” “Siânnise and Luke T confirmed that the best couples don’t win this show, just look at them #loveisland,” added another. “Not having that!!! Siannise and Luke were robbed,” someone else remarked.

However, many fans of the show were delighted at the result tonight as they expressed their love of the couple on social media. One viewer wrote: “Paige and fin won!!!! OMG!!!! I’m so happy!!!! Ahhhhh!!!! #loveisland.” “OMG SO B***** HAPPY THAT PAIGE AND FINN WON LOVE ISLAND #LoveIsland,” said another A third echoed: “So excited Paige and Finn won! Really thought they’d be in second place but delighted with the results! Congratulations to all the finalists @LoveIsland #loveisland.” “When I heard Finn and Paige had won, I cried of happiness #LoveIsland @loveisland,” wrote a fourth happy viewer. “Paige and Fin full well deserved the 50k, don’t think I’ve ever seen a better relationship come out the villa! #LoveIsland #loveIslandfinal,” added a fifth.

The pair had earlier discussed their experience on the show with Laura as they gushed about their time in the villa. Paige admitted: “It’s been a long time since I’ve seen my family, it’s been filled with challenges, hot boys, it’s been amazing! Speaking of his new girlfriend, Finn said: “I liked, I just loved how outgoing and bubbly she was, I thought she would make me laugh, make me laugh all day long.” Paige also addressed the “age gap” between the two as Paige is 22, with Finn two years younger. The contestant joked: “I think just I’ve never been with a younger guy, he doesn’t look 20, what does his mother feed him?”