Loved-up Kate and Prince William in rare display of affection on second day of Irish tour

KATE, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William started their second day in Ireland with a visit to an organisation close to their hearts – during which they stunned royal fans with a rare display of affection.

Kate and Prince William started their second day in Ireland by visiting Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health providing vital support to people aged between 12 and 25 across a range of one-to-one, community, school and online services. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge charmed royal fans who braced themselves for the chilly weather and waited outside the premises of the organisation by thanking them for their support with waves, smiles and cheers.

The Duke and Duchess, who appeared in high spirits, even gave a rare display of affection, with Prince William putting his hand on Kate’s back as they were entering the organisation’s building. Kate and William are rarely seen touching each other in public. And this show of affection and care by the Duke of Cambridge is even rarer if considering this is an international tour, during which the Cambridges are usually particularly careful with how they show their feelings for each other. The Duke and Duchess’ love was celebrated later during the morning, as the couple walked down the Love Lane in Temple’s Bar before leaving the charity – narrow street made brighter and colourful by street artists and the messages of love shared on its walls.

Before starting their visit, Kate and William greeted their hosts at Jigsaw by shaking hands without wearing gloves, showing they have no intention to change the way they salute officials or fans in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. During their visit to Jigsaw, Kate, who wore once again a classy white coat by Reiss she has been owning for years, a white and black dotted shirt and black elegant trousers, had the chance to discuss a problem close to her heart, the wellbeing of youngsters. This visit to Jigsaw was also particularly important to Prince William, who wore a green jumper above a blue shirt and dark trousers, who has been championing changing the conversation surrounding mental health for years.

At Jigsaw, Kate and William met some of the young people who have been supported by the charity and heard more about their experiences. They then joined a conversation with community campaigners, teachers, parents and coaches about the impact of Jigsaw’s work within their respective communities. On their second day in Ireland, Kate and William are expected to carry out at least four engagements.

After meeting youngsters at Jigsaw, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will also visit Savannah House, a residential facility run by social justice charity Extern, which operates across Ireland and Northern Ireland. The site provides a safe space to support vulnerable young people and families who are going through challenging times, and places a particular emphasis on equipping young people with key life skills through a range of activities on offer at the House. The support given to young people and mental health aren’t the only key topics Kate and William are discussing during this tour.

The couple are also scheduled to visit the Teagasc Research Farm, where farmers are promoting sustainable farming across the country thanks to pioneering research. At the farm, Kate and William will chat with a group of farmers who have implemented the research into their own practices. The Duke, who will take over the management of the Duchy of Cornwall when Prince Charles succeed to his mother the Queen, has been learning in the past few years from the Prince of Wales and farmers in England about sustainable and organic farming. Later tonight, Prince William is set to deliver a poignant and groundbreaking speech during a reception hosted by Ireland’s Tánaiste, Simon Coveney.