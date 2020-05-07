Lufthansa pilots offer to sacrifice up to 45% of salary…

BERLIN, April 30 – Pilots at Lufthansa are ready to sacrifice up to 45% of their salaries for more than two years to help cut costs, their union Cockpit said on Thursday, as the airline struggles with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The concessions amount to more than 350 million euros and make a significant contribution to the viability of the company,” Cockpit said in a statement.

The offer affects pilots at Lufthansa’s namesake core brand, its freight division and its budget carrier Germanwings. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal Editing by Madeline Chambers)