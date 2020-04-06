Luxury hotel Palazzo Versace on the Gold Coast lays off 200 staff due to the coronavirus crisis

About 200 staff at a luxury hotel have been stood down after it was forced to close amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Palazzo Versace, on the Gold Coast, shut its doors on Friday after travel bans were put in place to slow the spread of the virus.

Staff have been left in the lurch as they were reportedly told there is not enough money to pay out their entitlements.

The hotel first began scaling back operations and limiting shifts on March 23 when the outbreak began to worsen.

Employees were initially told they would be able to use annual and long service leave to keep them afloat as the hotel assessed the dire situation.

Last Wednesday, staff were informed that the hotel would ‘temporarily close’ from midday on Friday ‘to undergo a maintenance and rejuvenation program’.

Staff were then told of the ‘regrettable’ news on Friday, that the popular hotel would be closing down.

‘Regrettably we must deliver our message with great disappointment as we are unable to process leave requests due to financial constraints,’ the letter read, Courier Mail reported.

‘Further annual leave is unable to be approved and the Stand Down (unpaid) of your employment will recommence from Monday 30th March 2020,’ the memo states.

The hotel has since signed up the Federal Government’s JobKeeper payment, which will see all eligible employees paid $1,500 fortnightly.

Owners urged their employees to sign up to the government’s allowance as the country faces ‘unprecedented times’ due to the killer disease.

One employee slammed the owners decision to not pay out the entitlements, calling it ‘wrong and unjust’.

‘We understood the stand downs – we know the industry is under pressure and accepted that we had to be patient and wait until things improved,’ they said.

‘However, we thought when they offered us the opportunity to use our holiday leave payments to keep the money coming in for a while, we had a bit of breathing space.

‘It seems strange to be announcing renovations, which cost money, on Wednesday and by Friday say there’s no money to honour holiday pay entitlements. Something’s not right.’

Palazzo Versace also announced their temporary closure on Facebook while they work on their next steps.

‘Palazzo Versace Gold Coast is determined to overcome the significant challenges that we currently face and while we undergo a temporary closure of the hotel only,’ they wrote.

‘We remain positive and will utilise this time to enter a ”pre-opening” phase whereby behind the scenes, Palazzo Versace Gold Coast will reposition, rebalance and revitalise the hotel until we can once again, reopen our doors to our guests and staff members alike.’

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Palazzo Versace for comment.