Lyft to lay off 982 workers, cut salaries due to virus…

Lyft Inc said on Wednesday it plans to lay off 982 employees, or 17 per cent of the company’s workforce, and implement pay cuts due to economic challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company’s shares were up 5 per cent in afternoon trading.

The ride-hailing business has suffered a near-total collapse as large parts of the United States remain shut to combat the spread of the virus.

‘As part of the one-time restructuring charges for this plan of termination, in the second quarter of 2020 the Company expects to record a stock-based compensation charge and corresponding payroll tax expense related to equity compensation for employees who were terminated and a restructuring charge related to the shutdown of certain facilities,’ Lyft said in the filing with U.S. regulators.

Rival Uber Technologies Inc is also discussing plans to cut around 20 per cent of its staff following the virus outbreak, The Information reported on Tuesday.

According to a New York Times reporter, word of layoffs was already circulating earlier in the week after a lawyer for the company accidentally invited the workforce to a meeting in reference to jettisoning jobs.

Lyft said it will cut base salaries by about 30 per cent for top executives, 20 per cent for vice presidents and 10 per cent for the rest, for a twelve week period beginning in May, in addition to furloughing 288 employees.

The company said it estimates to incur about $28million to $36million of restructuring charges, primarily related to the layoffs, according to a regulatory filing.

Lyft directors have voluntarily agreed to forego 30 per cent of their cash compensation for the second quarter of 2020, the company said.