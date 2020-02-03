M25 Dartford Crossing: Some road users can cross for free – how you could avoid payment

M25 USERS may be aware of the Dartford Crossing, which is also known as the Dart Charge. There may be a way in which road users don’t need to pay for the toll payment.

M25 Dartford Crossing: Who needs to pay?

M25 Dartford Crossing: Charges

M25 Dartford Crossing: Penalties

Drivers travelling via the Dartford Crossing face a charge each time, however, some road users may be interested to know there is a way in which to cross for free. However, it could mean a change in how one gets from A to B.

Rather than travelling by car, they can instead make the journey for free thanks to a bike. While it’s not possible to cycle over the bridge or through the tunnel, the cyclist can ask for a special pick-up vehicle to take themselves and their bike through the Dartford Crossing at Essex Point or Kent Point, Kent Live reports. The publication says that individuals with standard pedal bikes can turn up and use the service without booking, if their bicycle fits on a car’s bike rack. Kent Live adds that it can usually take up to 15 minutes for the lift to arrive, after they have requested the pick up – however it may be longer at rush hour or should there be a traffic jam.

It says that those interested should go to Kent Point or Essex Point, and then follow signs pointing to a yellow telephone. They can then use the phone, which is a direct line, to request a pick-up – then wait in the designated area. For those who aren’t able to cross for free, it’s possible to pay the Dartford Crossing charge online, and this can be done via the Gov.uk website. Here, it details that a person must pay the Dartford Crossing charge by midnight the day after they cross. The road user would get a fine if they’re late or they do not pay. M25 Dartford Crossing: Who needs to pay? Gov.uk explains that a person must pay the charge if they use the Dartford Crossing between 6am and 10pm. The charges apply every day – and this includes weekends and bank holidays.

The amount a person has to pay to cross will depend on the type of vehicle they are driving. How much they pay is also affected by whether they already have an account or not. M25 Dartford Crossing: Charges Gov.uk details the charges, according to the vehicle class. Vehicle class A covers motorcycles, mopeds and quad bikes. The charges are free for these vehicles regardless of whether they’re a one-off payment or if the road user has an account.

Vehicle B refers to cars (including trailers), motorhomes and any minibuses that have nine or less seats (including the driver’s seat). The one-off payment charge is £2.50, while it’s £2.00 for people who have an account. Vehicles with two axles are in vehicle class C, and these prompt a one-off payment of £3. Otherwise, people who have an account are charged £2.63. Vehicles with more than two axles are classified as vehicle class D.

They are subject to a £6 one-off payment, or £5.19 if they have an account. A person does not need to pay the charge if they’re driving a vehicle that’s exempt from vehicle tax because they’re disabled. It may be that local residents can apply for a discount if they pay Council Tax to Dartford borough council or Thurrock council. M25 Dartford Crossing: Penalties Should a person not pay the charge, they can get a £70 fine, which they must pay within 28 days. However, it will be reduced to £35 if it is paid within 14 days. Failing to pay it will mean that the penalty fine is increased to £105 – and they’ll also have to pay the crossing charge.

