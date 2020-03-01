Macron furiously tears up Brexit deal at last second as fishing row erupts

BORIS Johnson’s trade talks with the European Union have gone through last minute changes as French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly wanted to ensure the Prime Minister would “uphold” his word about post-Brexit fishing agreements.

Earlier, Michael Gove unveiled the Government’s Brexit masterplan in the Commons yesterday, where he stressed the importance of the future of the UK as a free and independent nation. He also revealed that if negotiations with Brussels had failed to progress by June, the Government would end the talks and spend the next six months preparing for a hard exit on World Trade Organization (WTO) terms. In response to the threat, one EU diplomat said “no one will be able to stop Britain”.

The Tory minister’s tough talk came as Boris Johnson unveiled the Government’s 36-page blueprint for trade talks with the EU. In response to the document, one EU diplomat told the Financial Times it “prepares the ground for a no deal, at least rhetorically”. They added: “If Number 10’s vision of sovereignty means jumping off a cliff edge, no one will be able to stop Britain.” Mr Johnson’s plans also outlined his intentions to regain full control of is fishing grounds, while agreeing annual access arrangements with the EU.

That is because – as one expert tells Express.co.uk – if Mr Sanders was to become President next year, he would only work with Mr Johnson once there is a clear agreement with the EU. Professor Scott Lucas of Birmingham University explained how the Vermont Senator’s priorities could differ from Johnson’s. He told Express.co.uk: “If Sanders was President, the UK government would have to come to the US with a resolution with the EU. “Because what is Sanders’ priority? The reason why he didn’t like other free trade deals is because they didn’t provide enough protection for labour, and for small American companies, and instead benefitting big companies. “He was against the EU-US trade deal because he felt standards would be lowered.”

Brussels will not be pressurised by "artificial deadlines" in the post-Brexit trade talks between the EU and UK, France's Europe minister has warned. Amelie de Montchalin said the EU would not sign "any kind of a deal" at the end of the transition period in December because substance is more important than deadlines. Her comments come after the UK Government warned in its negotiation mandate on Thursday that it could walk away from trade talks with Brussels in June unless there is the "broad outline" of a deal. Speaking at Chatham House in central London, Ms de Montchalin said the EU would "not accept time pressure" and is "not ready to sign any kind of a deal on December 31 at 11pm". "We cannot let our level of ambition be affected by what I would call artificial deadlines," she said. "If the UK decides to shorten the negotiating period, it will be the UK's responsibility. "It will not be our choice on the European side, and that choice will have consequences in terms of the breadth and depth of the relationship we can build."

France has warned Boris Johnson he will not be able to achieve either a Canada or Australian-style trade deal with the EU, with one of Emmanuel Macron’s ministers branding such a proposals as “for the birds”. Speaking at Chatham House, Amalie de Montchalin warned “Brexit has consequences” and ruled out a Canada-style trade deal. Ms de Montchalin also rejected the suggestion of an Australian-style trade deal, branding it “for the birds”. She said: “You are not Canada, you are certainly not Australia – first of all because we can come to you by train, you are the United Kingdom.” The European Union has issued another furious warning to the UK over post-Brexit free trade deal talks, ramping up pressure on Boris Johnson to drop his red lines on not allowing EU fishermen access British waters. The EU has demanded UK continues allow fleets from inside the bloc access to British waters in order to strike a post-Brexit free trade deal. Ms de Montchalin said the EU will not “accept cherry picking” and warned “we decide how we want to trade with third countries”. The French minister did indicate it was possible for a deal to be reached by the end of the Brexit transition period, on December 31, but described it as an “artificial deadline”. She said “substance is more important than deadlines”. French European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin has issued a series of warnings to the UK Government. She said the UK should not underestimate the unity of the EU27 and warned Boris Johnson he would not get his way in the upcoming trade talks. Boris Johnson has vehemently shot down EU demands for a compromise, simply responding “no” when asked whether the UK would eventually cave to Michel Barnier’s pressure. Speaking to reporters yesterday, the Prime Minister was questioned on whether he would give up some of the UK’s red lines during the talks in order to reach a deal. The reporter asked: “It is a negotiation though, you will have to make some concession, do you accept that?” Mr Johnson simply replied: “No.” The pound to euro exchange rate fell on Thursday as the UK Government threatened to end talks with the EU if progress has not been made by June. The pound was down against all other major currencies.