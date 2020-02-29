Macron resorts to a “decree” to impose its reform of the national pension system

Édouard Philippe, Prime Minister of Emmanuel Macron, announced on Saturday afternoon, before the National Assembly (AN), that his Government will resort to a “decree” to approve without historical parliamentary debate the historic, very controversial and scrapped reform of the national system of pensions

The Constitution of the V Republic allows any government to resort to its article 49-3 to approve, without parliamentary debate, any bill, if there is no parliamentary majority to request, vote and achieve censorship and the overthrow of the government.

Macron has an absolute parliamentary majority. The conservative and socialist opposition is minority and divided. After a year and a half of failed consultation and a short quarter of strikes and demonstrations, the Government presented its bill to reform the national pension system and, in early February, began a relentless parliamentary guerrilla war, with the presentation of more than 40,000 amendments.

Discussing them was simply absurd, impossible parliamentary work. It would have taken months and months of bitter endless discussions. Given this evidence, Macron has ordered his head of Government, Édouard Philippe, to resort to article 49-3 of the Constitution, to impose, with a “decree,” a reform that still has many fringes to negotiate, beginning with its financing. The appeal to 49-3 is a classic “decree” in the parliamentary war of the V Republic, which has been used eighty-eight times in the last sixty years.

Georges Pompidou, Valery Giscard d’Estaing, François Mitterrand, Jacques Chirac, Nicolas Sarkozy and François Hollande used 49-3 in more or less critical situations with a hard or very hard political cost, always. The couple formed by François Hollande, in the Elysium, and Manuel Valls, as prime minister, ended up sinking, politically, resorting six times to successive “decretazos” that imposed their laws and criteria without convincing anyone, dividing their own parliamentary majority .

At the equator of his presidential term, which began in May 2017, Emmanuel Macron resorts for the first time to article 49-3 of the Constitution, to end up imposing a reform of the national pension system that suspends many divisions, crises and clashes

In the AN there is no parliamentary majority today capable of presenting a motion of censure worthy of that name, capable of overthrowing the Government of Macron, which may impose its institutional authority with a classic “decree” of the V Republic.

The Law that will have changed the national pension system will be a reality this spring. It may begin to be applied at the end of the year, with a calendar of practical application that will continue over the next few years.

It is, without a doubt, a “historical” reform, partially scrapped. The 42 pension models will be replaced by a unique and “universal” system, with many and sensitive exceptions. Many professions and groups have obtained particular statutes. The very privileged pensions of civil servants and public services will be transformed over the next few years. It is a major change, which has a hard and serious political cost for Emmanuel Macron.

According to the latest polls, 70 or 73% of French people have bad or very bad opinion of the President of the Republic. The use of a “decree” may aggravate the image of an “authoritarian” president. The municipal elections of March 15 and 22 of this month run the risk of being a fearsome blow for the president’s party. .