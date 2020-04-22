Maddie Ziegler Shows Off New Hair On Instagram

Maddie Ziegler showed off her new hair on Instagram and the color may surprise some people: sunset pink.

The 17-year-old former “Dance Moms” star and Fabletics guru posted two photos of her new locks alongside a photo of a sunset, seemingly indicating the inspiration behind the color.

“This turned out better in my imagination,” Ziegler wrote on Instagram.

Although Ziegler may not think her new hair color went according to plan, her long list of famous teenage friends certainly did.

“I love it,” wrote Lilia Buckingham.

YouTuber Summer Mckeen commented, “ I will never get over you!!!!!!!! Looook!!! At!! You!!!!!!”

Ziegler has been revered as a fashionista and influencer from a young age, after rising to fame as one of Abby Lee Miller’s students on “Dance Moms,” followed by her appearance in Sia’s “Chandelier” music video in 2014 at only 11-years-old.

Her latest collaboration with Fabletics launched her into the fashion industry as well. Working alongside Fabletics creator and actress Kate Hudson, Ziegler released the second collection of her self-titled athleisure wear line, “MaddieXFabletics” on Feb. 11, Yahoo! News reported.

“Versatility was really important to me when designing this collection – I wanted to make sure we had something for everyone, from silhouette to color,” she said.

Her role in the fashion industry has by no means stalled her career in entertainment. Not only did she have a role in “The Book of Henry” in 2017, but she also voiced the character Camille in the 2016 animated film, “Leap.”

Now, her dancing and acting will take flight on the big screen as she’s set to star in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming adaptation of “West Side Story.”

Her latest role will also see Ziegler starring alongside “You” star Jenna Ortega in the new teen drama, “The Fallout,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While Ziegler continues spending time in her Los Angeles home social distancing, she has posted increasingly about her experimentations with makeup and hair.

in the meantime, i’ll be filling in for @thetonyabrewer

A post shared by @ maddieziegler on Apr 8, 2020 at 1:22pm PDT

It remains to be seen if Ziegler’s red locks will be short-lived.

