Madonna Shares Quarantine Diary Amid COVID-19 Pandemic; Singer Receives Support, Not Losing It

Madonna shared her quarantine diary and received support from fans.

The “La Isla Bonita” singer took to Instagram and shared a clip of her typing a diary. She shared that she lost several friends in the past 24 hours.

“We can’t always have a good day,” Madonna says in the video. “The burning spear makes its way into the core of me and slithers down my leg, and I can concentrate on nothing except the idea of a fix, and I wonder what form that will take.”

Those who watched the video were concerned about the performer with some wondering if she was losing it due to the pandemic. Several also understood and sympathized with Madonna.

“Thank you for showing us your pain. It’s ok to do that and it doesn’t mean ur losing it. It means to u are feeling and healing and that’s what keeps us getting by. Sorry for your loss. Hope you keep writing and processing,” one commented.

“I hope you heal soon. I hate that you’re in pain,” another added.

“I’m so sorry for the loss of your cousin & your friends. Stay Strong. Stay Safe,” a different user opined.

Earlier this month, Madonna joined Bill and Melinda Gates by donating $1 million to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to help find a cure for the coronavirus.

In a separate post on her website, the musician confessed that it took a long time for her to realize the huge threat presented by the pandemic. She didn’t modify her lifestyle immediately and she thanked those who took the virus seriously.

“I must admit, it took me time to accept and process and modify my own lifestyle so I can protect the lives of my family, myself and the rest of the human race. I cannot express enough the importance of people taking this virus seriously,” Madonna said.

The “Papa Don’t Preach” singer also send “enormous gratitude and strength” to the first responders, medical professionals, and scientists who are working to protect the communities and those who are suffering from the disease.