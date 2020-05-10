Maggie Beer shows how to make the perfect cafe-quality poached eggs

Australian celebrity chef Maggie Beer has shared her tricks for cooking the perfect cafe-quality poached eggs every time.

The popular cookbook author explained how using fresh eggs makes a huge difference when you want to perfectly poach them because older egg whites become quite runny so it won’t hold together as well in the water.

While poaching eggs, the TV personality said she uses plain water and avoids using salt and vinegar – a common ingredient many people use as they believe it holds the whites together.

‘I found there’s no point in using salt. You don’t need to use salt and nor do you need to use vinegar. Vinegar will help set the egg but it makes the egg taste of vinegar and I hate that,’ she said in her cooking video on Facebook.

Maggie – who farms her own chicken on her property – decided to poach an old egg (a few weeks old) and a fresh egg (three days old) to show her fans how different they look once they are cooked.

Before poaching, she cracked the fresh egg, which came with two yolks, into a ramekin first.

‘It’s always easier to poach an egg when you put it into a little container so you’re not breaking the egg into the swirling water,’ she said.

As the water comes to a boil, she turned the stove down so the eggs are cooked more gently in simmering water.

‘I’ll just put it on as a simmer, I do not want to boil at all,’ she said.

Next, she used a silicone spatula to swirl the water around to form a ‘vortex’.

‘So the only thing I do to prepare is to swirl the water around to have a vortex. I put the egg in, and the whites swirls around it,’ Maggie said.

She said poaching takes between two to three minutes – depending on the size of the egg.

‘Just a little bit under three minutes to get that lovely, soft, poached eggs that’s still beautifully golden, and runny and just cooked inside,’ she said.

Maggie took the eggs out of the water after just two minutes. She served the poached eggs with smashed avocado on toast.

‘I didn’t put salt in the water so it’s important to season with salt and pepper now,’ she said.