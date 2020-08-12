Major accused of raping drunk officer says ‘she must have assaulted him’

An Army Major accused of raping a female officer claimed he was too drunk to recall sex and that she must have assaulted him, a court martial heard yesterday.

Major Gregor Beaton was arrested on suspicion of rape and told military police he was the victim of the alleged incident after a boozy Burns night.

The war veteran conceded that they must have had sexual intercourse after his DNA was found inside the woman.

However, he told police he must have been forced into sex and should complain himself.

He told officers: “I did not want sexual contact. I did not initiate it.”

Today Bulford court martial, in Wiltshire, heard how he told Royal Military Police: “She has assaulted me. That’s my understanding. I did not have sex with her.”

The woman says she was horrified to wake naked in bed with ‘absolutely no memory’ of what happened.

She said that upon confronting Beaton, of the 14th Regiment, Royal Artillery, he said he was ‘99% sure’ nothing had happened.

Beaton told the court that the woman wandered into his room after being put to bed drunk by a friend.

He said he then took her back to her own dorm and they chatted, before falling asleep.

He said he woke when she went into the bathroom, sat on the end of her bed and accidentally fell asleep.

He said the next day she quizzed him over what had happened during the night, saying: “She kept asking and said ‘are you positive?’

“I said I am 99% sure we did not have sex.”

Defending, Fern Russell asked why he used that language.

He replied: “…I know there are no absolutes in this world.

“For years. . .whenever people ask me ‘are you sure?’ I have always said ‘I am 99% sure.’

Beaton offered to help her get her the morning after pill, he said, claiming that if she had had sex he thought it would have been with the another soldier she had flirted with.

The woman declined, had a medical examination and Beaton’s DNA was discovered.

Beaton was arrested next morning and denied anything had taken place.

He told the court: “I had nothing to hide, I had no reason to.”

During the police investigation Beaton insisted he had nothing to hide.

In his initial interview, he said: “I do not remember having sex with her. You do not have sex with people who are that drunk.”

He told the court: “I was not trying to cover my tracks and be dishonest. It is not who I am.

Beaton said he could not dispute the “..scientific and forensic evidence, it was beyond contestation… I just became an absolute wreck as soon as I was told sexual activity had taken place.”

After being told about his DNA Beaton insisted it would not have been him who ‘initiated’ the contact and claimed he must have been assaulted.

The court heard that during the Burns night celebrations he drank beer, wine, a small glass of port and then Jäger and at least five whiskeys.

Prosecuting, William Peters said: “Your account that this happened without your knowledge is pure fiction isn’t it? You made it up didn’t you?”

Beaton told the court: “I have not made up anything I have said.

“I could say what I thought happened but that would be hearsay and is not permissible in this courtroom.”

Peters then asked him about another comment he made during those interviews – ‘I do not have sex with people who are that drunk’.

The 33-year-old replied: “My assessment is irrelevant. I didn’t want to have sex with her.

“You need to be sure that whatever it is you are doing and whoever it is you are doing it with, you have consent to do so.”

Major Beaton denies a charge of rape.

The trial continues