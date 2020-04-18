Malaysian firm bids $2.5 bln for national carrier co,…

By Liz Lee

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 – Privately held Golden Skies Ventures (GSV) has made a $2.5 billion offer to fully take over the holding company of ailing state carrier Malaysia Airlines, with financing from a European bank, its executives told Reuters on Monday.

Malaysian firm GSV made the proposal a month ago, as airlines around the world were hammered by travel restrictions following the coronavirus pandemic.

“(We have secured) in excess of $2.5 billion from the bank. We will take about three to four months to get the long-term financing,” Chief Executive Shahril Lamin told Reuters in a phone interview.

GSV also has a commitment from a Japanese private equity firm to inject immediate funds into the aviation group through an equity deal.

The Edge weekly had first reported GSV's proposal over the weekend.