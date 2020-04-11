Malta records first coronavirus death.

Malta recorded its first coronavirus victim Wednesday, after a 92-year old woman with underlying health issues died, the deputy prime minister said.

“Unfortunately, this will not be the first and last death. We can see what is happening across the world and Malta is no exception,” Chris Fearne told a press conference, urging people to respect social distancing rules.

The woman had been living in an old people’s home in Gozo, according to Maltese media reports.

The Mediterranean island has recorded 299 infected people since its first case on March 7.

“We have to protect the most vulnerable amongst us. The coming weekend is normally an occasion for families to meet at home to celebrate Easter, but I ask you this year, to forego these celebrations,” Fearne said.