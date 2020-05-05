Man (19) arrested and charged over €24k Drogheda cocaine seizure

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED and charged a 19-year-old man following the seizure of €24,000 worth of cocaine.

The seizure was made at a house in Drogheda town yesterday at 7.30pm by gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit in Drogheda acting under warrant.



Arising from the seizure of approximately €24,000 worth of suspected cocaine a 19 year old man was arrested and charged in connection with the matter.

Gardaí said the search was conducted as part of Operation Stratus, which is targeting criminal activity in the Drogheda area.

