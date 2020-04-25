Man (19) charged with breaking Covid-19 legislation

A 19-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with breaching Covid-19 legislation.

The man was arrested in Ballymun in Dublin this morning.

Gardaí had been directed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to charge the man in relation to four breaches of the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Bill 2020.

The man is due to appear before Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am today.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said gardaí had tried to engage with the man but had to enforce the legislation, which was enacted on 8 April, “as a last resort”.

Gardaí must seek permission from the DPP before bringing charges under the emergency legislation.

Covid-19 travel and movement restrictions, which will remain in place until at least 5 May, can be read here.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.