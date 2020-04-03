Man (20s) arrested after gardaí seize €122k worth of cannabis from growhouse

GARDAÍ THIS MORNING arrested a man in his 20s following a search operation in Athlone, Westmeath.

Officers carried out a search of a commercial premises at around 10.45am this morning on the Dublin Road.

A suspected cannabis growhouse was discovered and 153 cannabis plants with an estimated value of €122,400 were seized.

A man in his mid-20s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Athlone Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.