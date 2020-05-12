 Press "Enter" to skip to content
The drugs which were seized.

Man (20s) arrested and charged after gardaí seized €33k worth of cocaine

By Denis Bedoya on May 12, 2020

Officers said they stopped and searched a man in his 20s in the Muirhevnamore area of Dundalk.

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED and charged a man in his 20s following a search operation in Dundalk, Louth, yesterday. 

Officers said they stopped and searched a man in his 20s in the Muirhevnamore area of Dundalk.

During the course of the search, gardaí recovered suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €2,000. The man in his 20s was arrested and detained at Dundalk Garda Station.

A garda spokesman said that during a number of follow-up searches related to this incident, officers seized a further quantity of suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €31,500.

The man in his 20s has since been charged.

Comments are off for legal reasons. 

The drugs which were seized.

The drugs which were seized.

Published in News Summary

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from News SummaryMore posts in News Summary »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *